By Prossy Kisakye

The African Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV) has added its voice to those demanding that government immediately appoints a substantive chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

Government has not appointed a substantive chairperson of the commission since the death of Meddie Kaggwa in 2019.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the executive director of ACTV, Samuel Herbert Nsubuga expressed the need to fill up this position especially during this electoral period that has already been characterized by cases of human rights violation and buses.

He explained that with the absence of the chairperson, the commission cannot hold tribunal court sessions which denies justice to the victims of election violence.