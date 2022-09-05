By Mike Sebalu

All eyes are on the seven judges of the Supreme Court of Kenya as the country waits with bated breath for what is bound to be another monumental judgement on the presidential election petition.

The petition was filed by longtime opposition leader, Raila Odinga challenging the August 9th election result which saw his opponent, William Ruto, declared the president-elect with 50% of the vote against his 48%.

According to the Daily Nation, in the Azimio la Umoja coalition strongholds, there is a mixture of anxiety and optimism as supporters await the Supreme Court ruling expected today.

The judges’ words will either mark the end of Odinga’s political career or chart a new political path in his sunset years.

Even though security has been tightened in the lake region, many residents feel that peace will prevail whatever the decision.

In Mombasa, Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva has called for calm and peace while urging the Supreme Court justices to deliver a just judgment.

Both Ruto and Odinga have said they will respect the Supreme Court’s decision.

Cryspy Kaheru, a commissioner at the Uganda Human Rights Commission has implored Kenyans to stay calm ahead of the Supreme Court Ruling.

Political and religious leaders continue calling for calm among Kenyans, urging both sides to peacefully accept the outcome of the court process to avoid a repeat of the 2017 post-election violence.

According to the Human Rights Watch, Kenya’s presidential election on August 8, 2017 was marred by serious human rights violations, including unlawful killings and beatings by police during protests and house-to-house operations in western Kenya.

Last week, the US Embassy in Kenya issued a security alert for its citizens in the country.

A statement from the embassy indicated that, the U.S had out of an abundance of caution imposed movement restrictions on its government personnel in Kisumu and Nairobi.