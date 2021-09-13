By Santo Ojok

A 36-year-old woman has reportedly committed suicide after losing Shs1.2 million belonging to a village savings group in Apac District.

Lillian Akite, a resident of Abuli Village, Atana Parish in Apac Sub-county, ended her life after her mentally-ill daughter tore the money belonging to the Nen Anyim group into pieces.

The deceased, who was the group’s treasurer, reportedly committed suicide by hanging.

Richard Ogwal, the LC1 chairperson of Abuli Village, says on the fateful day Akite reportedly returned from a journey and found the notes shredded into pieces by her 13-year-old mentally-ill daughter.

According to Henry Mpirwe, the acting District Police Commander, the deceased had been keeping the money under her mattress cover.

He has advised members of such village saving groups to open bank accounts to ensure safety of their money.