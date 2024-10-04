By DAVID VOSH AJUNA

Uganda’s First Son and miliary chief, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba told America’s ambassador William Popp to apologize to veteran President Museveni or depart the East African nation, escalating diplomatic tensions between the countries.

In a post shared on X, Gen Muhoozi cited “disrespecting our beloved and celebrated president and undermining the constitution of Uganda” as the reason behind the move.

“If this current US ambassador does not apologize to mzee (Museveni) personally by Monday morning (9:00am) for his undiplomatic behavior in our country, we will demand he leaves Uganda,” he said on Friday. Read more