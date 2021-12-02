By Ruth Anderah

A Criminal Session of 32 Appeal Cases from areas of Jinja, Mpigi, Entebbe, Kampala, and from the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kololo opens today before the Court of Appeal sitting in Kampala.

A panel of three Justices of the Court of Appeal; Elizabeth Musoke, Catherine Bamugemereire, and Stephen Musota are set to hear and dispose of these cases starting today.

According to the Court of Appeal’s Assistant Registrar Henry Twinomuhwezi, the cases to be handled include; murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated defilement, corruption-related offenses, unlawful possession of narcotic drugs, human rights enforcement, and tampering with electronic seals.

Twinomuhwezi has also sent out notices to the parties in these cases including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Office of the Inspectorate of Government, and the Commissioner-General of Prisons Services to prepare accordingly for the said criminal session.

These appeals were filed in the Court of Appeal between 2010 and 2021.