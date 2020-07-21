Three justices of the Court of Appeal are set to deliver a ruling on an application filed by Lubaga South MP Kato Lubwama contesting the High Court decision that allowed his political rival to challenge his victory.

The panel consists of Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Elizabeth Musoke and Irene Mulyagonja who have ordered the parties involved in the case to file written submissions and promised to give their ruling on notice.

In his appeal, Kato Lubwama seeks an order to block his political rival Habib Buwembo from filing an election petition seeking to throw him out of parliament for lack of the requisite academic qualifications.

In 2017 High Court Judge Margaret Oumo Oguli permitted Buwembo to go ahead and file an election petition against Lubwama even after the 30-day period required to file such matters had expired.

As a result, Lubwama petitioned the Court of Appeal challenging Margaret Oguli’s decision.