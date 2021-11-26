By Juliet Nalwooga

An American multi-national technology company Apple has reportedly sent threat notification alerts to victims of state-sponsored hackers in Uganda, Thailand and El Salvador.

This comes after Apple filed a lawsuit against the Israel-based company NSO Group, the developer of infamous Pegasus spyware.

Apple says the attackers were trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with the Apple ID noting that if a device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone.

Norbert Mao, the president of the Democratic Party also recently tweeted: “When you wake up to a threat notification from @Apple that your iPhone is being targeted then you know that cyber terrorism from state sponsored cyber terrorists is real.”