Despite the position’s influence on the country’s economy, it appears the appointment of a substantive 11th Bank of Uganda (BoU) governor is not on the appointing authority’s priority list, according to analysts.

This is because it is now nearly three months since the Central Bank governor’s job fell vacant following the demise of Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile. Mutebile had been at the helm of the bank for 20 years.

The delay to appoint the substantive governor is not helped by the fact that there are no guidelines in the law stipulating when this should happen.

