By Ritah Kemigisa

The Kampala Lord mayor Erias Lukwago says the appointment of FDC’s Joyce Ssebugwawo as minister of State for ICT and National Guidance is an embarrassment to both her personality, the opposition and the FDC party.

President Museveni last evening named his new cabinet appointing former education minister and retired army major Jesica Alupo as Vice President.

Outgoing health state minister for general duties Robinah Nabbanja is the new Prime Minister to lead government business.

The position of Justice minister remains vacant while former NTV reporter Agnes Nandutu has been named state minister for Karamoja in a cabinet with significant presence of women.

According to Lukwago, an elderly person like Ssebugwawo can not take charge of a fast moving world of technology.

Lukwago says the ICT sector needs a young and vibrant person who is able to catch up with all latest innovations and developments.

He is meanwhile doubtful whether she will be approved by the appointment committee since she lacks the competence to handle the docket.

“You can not get an elderly person to be in charge of the fast moving world of technology, it can not happen, even middle age Nabakooba failed, I think Museveni wanted to embarrass our dear mummy, and also the FDC and the opposition at large,” says Mr Lukwago.