By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament’s appointments committee is set to start the vetting process for the ministerial appointees named by President Museveni last week.

According to Deputy Speaker Anita Among, the committee will sit at 2 pm to commence the vetting exercise.

This is after parliament this afternoon approved Jessica Alupo and Robinah Nabbanja as Vice President and Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament respectively.

Alupo, the Katakwi District Woman Representative, IS a retired army officer at the rank of Major and a former Minister of Education.

While Nabbanja, the first woman to be appointed to lead government business in the history of Uganda is the Kakumiro District Woman MP & former State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties.

Other notable appointments include the former speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga who is given the slot for First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community affairs.