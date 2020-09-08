The archbishop of church of Uganda Dr Steven Kazimba has urged government to put more effort in Early Childhood Education Centres (ECD’s).

Dr Kazimba notes that while there’s an increase in enrolment at primary school level, there are still deficiencies in numeracy, literacy, and language skills in this age group.

He attributes this to lack of early childhood development, urging government to put more emphasis on promoting ECD further calling on parents to take their full responsibility in the first 100 days of a child.

According to research, the brain of a child develops over 90% of adult weight during the first five years of life while well-conceived ECD programs contribute to the social, economic and human well-being of the individual and also lead to increased.