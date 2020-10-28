

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Archbishop of the church of Uganda has called on all Ugandans to guard against any form of violence and injustice during this political season.

His Grace Dr Stephen Kazimba made the call while announcing the first archbishop’s leadership summit to take place in December.

Kazimba has appealed to politicians to avoid character assassination and hate speech while security agencies are urged to avoid brutality.

He has also underscored the need for healthy competition through respect for one another.

The virtual leadership summit to be held on 7th December is expected to be attended by over 2000 leaders.