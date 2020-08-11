

By Benjamin Jumbe

The archbishop of the Church of Uganda his Grace Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu has condemned the demolition of St Peters Church Ndeeba.

The 45 year old church structure was razed down on Sunday night over a dispute on the ownership of land where it sits.

In a statement, His grace Kazimba said the barbaric act of destruction is evil and sign of lost respect for God.

The archbishop who stands in solidarity with the bishop of Namirembe Diocese and Christians of St Peters Church said its destruction will not deter the Church from preaching the Gospel.

He calls for a serious and impartial inquiry into this matter.