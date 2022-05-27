By Benjamin Jumbe

The Archbishop of the church of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kaziimba has commended the government through NAADS for partnering with Church to develop communities by providing them with agriculture inputs and machinery.

He was flagging off 20 heifers handed over to the church by the government through NAADS bringing the number to 119 out of the total 159 earmarked to be distributed to 5 dioceses this financial year.

Dr. Kaziimba further thanked the government for the 10 tractors that were recently distributed to Dioceses and reported that they are being used well and testimonies are already being shared.

Meanwhile, the Executive director of NAADS Dr. Samuel Mugasi said they are to distribute 800 piglets to the Dioceses before the end of this financial year adding that the church is also to receive 24,000 kroilers, 100,000 cocoa seedlings, ginger processing equipment, and a coffee huller.

On 24th March, NAADS signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Church of Uganda to strengthen agriculture production in the Province with the government to inject shs 2Bn in the establishment of farmer demonstration and learning hubs for selected enterprises in the Province, among other activities.