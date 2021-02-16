By Guest Writer

The Most Rev Janani Luwum, then sitting Archbishop of the Province of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire, was martyred in Kampala by president Idi Amin’s regime on February 16, 1977.

The following year in July, Canterbury Cathedral designated its East Chapel “The Chapel of Saints and Martyrs of Our Own Times.”

“His killing had a great effect on us Anglicans,” recalls former Canterbury Canon,” who preached the Sunday following the assassination…”

“Janani Luwum was an archbishop killed by a king. I felt the stones of Canterbury shuddered in sympathy,” he continued.

