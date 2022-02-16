By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has described as criminal and sacrilegious the murder of the late Archbishop Janani Luwum.

45 years ago on February 16th, 1997, Janani Luwum, the former archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire was killed for protesting against Idi Amin’s regime.

Officiating at the national celebration event to honor the late at Kololo independence grounds, President Museveni who has been represented by his vice Jessica Alupo has hailed the deceased Archbishop for bravely standing for the truth and not abandoning the people even when he had the chance to run to exile.

The President has also warned that harming religious leaders is an obstruction of God’s work and a curse just like Amin who brought a curse upon himself when he murdered Archbishop Luwum.

He has now asked all Ugandans to guard the values and principles for which the late Archbishop laid down for his life.

The President’s remark on the murder of Archbishop Luwum comes at a time there are increased cases of human rights abuse in the country.