The archbishop of church of Uganda, Rt Rev Dr Steven Kaziimba Mugalu has urged Ugandans to embrace the spirit of patriotism which contributes to social-economic development.

His grace made the remarks this afternoon while visiting the national secretariat for patriotism Corp at the office of the president in Kampala.

Dr Kaziimba said patriotism is a biblical teaching that Jesus Christ advocated for when he told the church to love another.

He added that when a nation has patriots it becomes easier to eliminate corruption and other evil acts since there’s the spirit of togetherness and care amongst the population.

Meanwhile the commissioner general Patriotism club at the office of the president, Brig. Gen. Patrick Mwesigye, asked religious leaders to engage the believers to love their country.