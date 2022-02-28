By Benjamin Jumbe

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba has called on Christians in the Diocese of Muhabura to unite and reconcile for the betterment of their Diocese and the nation.

Archbishop Kaziimba who was in the Diocese for his maiden official pastoral visit made the call in a Service held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral Seseme.

He informed Christians that he had forgiven people from the Diocese who took him and the Church to court and called for special prayers for the process of transition and peaceful retirement of Bishop Cranmer Mugisha.

He called for special attention to the boy Child to have men and husbands of valor.

The Archbishop also inspected the ongoing construction works of St Andrew’s Cathedral Sesame which is a 3000 seater Capacity cathedral estimated to cost over 6Bn Shillings among several other Diocese projects.