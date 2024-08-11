By Alex Ashaba

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called for unity among Ugandans against corruption, asking the government to release youth arrested in Kampala anti-corruption protests.

Speaking during the consecration and installation of Rev. Canon Jacob Ateirweho as the new Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara on Sunday morning, Archbishop Kaziimba also called upon church leaders and political figures at all levels to unite while addressing homosexuality. He presided over the ceremony at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Hoima City, alongside the House of Bishops.

“I call upon the government to embrace dialogue with other stakeholders willing to join the fight against corruption. Some young people were recently arrested in Kampala by security forces; I pray for their release and urge that they be guided through proper procedures. Similarly, individuals detained for minor offenses should also be released to return home, work, and contribute positively,” he emphasized.

Regarding those on remand, Kaziimba expressed concerns about their ability to pay fines while incarcerated, questioning the practicality of detaining someone who owes Shs300,000 without opportunity to earn.

He advocated for their release to enable them to work and settle their obligations, which he believes would benefit the nation.

“Prisons are overcrowded with individuals whose cases should have been resolved long ago. Let us collaborate to promote peace, unity, and national development,” he urged.

Rev. Canon Jacob Ateirweho succeeds Bishop Samuel Kahuma Abwooli, becoming the 6th Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese.

At the function, President Museveni donated a car to new Bishop Ateirweho and Shs30 million. Also, the outgoing bishop Kahuma was given a car by the organizing committee of the consecration.

In a speech delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Museveni highlighted the important role of bishops beyond their spiritual duties, emphasizing their impact as catalysts for socio-economic transformation.

“The role of the bishop is not only spiritual but also crucial in guiding us toward socio-economic growth and development. I recognize the vital role that religious leaders play in shaping our society,” he said.

He commended the people of Hoima for their support of the NRM party and encouraged them to work hard to lift their families out of poverty by participating in all government programs aimed at prosperity and youth skilling.

“The NRM government is committed to working hand in hand with the church to guide Ugandans toward prosperity and progress. I urge believers and leaders of Bunyoro Kitara to collaborate with the bishop to fulfill his God-given duties,” he said.

Speaking after his consecration, Bishop Ateirweho said his focus will be on ensuring that all church land without title has been secured to prevent encroachment.

He acknowledged the efforts of his predecessors in this regard and pledged to expedite the titling process for remaining church properties and ensure clear demarcation of boundaries.

“This is crucial for mitigating the issue of church land grabbing. I appreciate the efforts of my predecessors in securing titles for church land. I will ensure that the remaining lands are titled and their boundaries marked. I request all church leaders at various levels to collaborate in completing and signing the land titling forms,” Ateirweho said, adding that he will steer the campaign to conserve the environment by advocating for tree planting on church land to serve as a sustainable source of income.