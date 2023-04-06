The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu has implored President Yoweri Museveni to assent to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill to fight the new form of immortality in the country.

Recently, Parliament passed the Anti-gay Bill that was moved by Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa. The Bill has severe punishments for those convicted of engaging or promoting the vice, including 20-year imprisonment.

While delivering his Easter message to Ugandans at his residence at Namirembe on Thursday morning, Dr. Kaziimba said homosexuality is a sin before God and a God-fearing country like Uganda should fight it by all means.

He noted that it is possible for Jesus Christ to redeem the nation out of the vice during this time of his resurrection without fear of Western influence.

He lauded the 11th Parliament for passing the bill, urging the president to sign it soon in order to preserve the country’s norms and culture.