By Benjamin Jumbe

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba is this morning set to handover an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) to Mengo Hospital.

The equipment were mobilized by Pastors’ Kids Network (PKN), an Association of Children of Church of Uganda Clergy under his Patronage.

Archbishop Kaziimba says Church of Uganda has programs that support vulnerable communities in its 37 dioceses and is committed to ensuring that it mobilizes support for these communities during and after this crisis.

According to Dr. Ruth Obaikol, a member of PKN, the PPE’s to be delivered are enough to support all the frontline staff of Mengo hospital during the ongoing crisis.

Last week, Archbishop Kaziimba delivered food relief items to the National Task Force against COVID-19 and pledged his continued support.