By Benjamin Jumbe

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu has asked the government to lift restrictions on children’s churches.

The government in March last year banned worship gatherings as part of efforts to contain the spread of covid-19.

Even when these worship centers were allowed to resume gatherings with limited numbers, children’s Sunday schools remain restricted.

Delivering his Easter message at the All Saints Cathedral Nakasero this morning, the Archbishop said it is time to allow children back to church as long as safety measures are taken.