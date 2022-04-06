By Benjamin Jumbe

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kazimba has called for forgiveness and reconciliation from all Ugandans.

He was leading a state service for the late former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya taking place at Kololo ceremonial grounds

Dr Kazimba said all Ugandans must put aside all ethnic and political differences and work for the good of the country and one another

He re-echoed the need for national dialogue to promote harmonious living amongst Ugandans

“There is need for a national dialogue.This is when people of different ideologies sit,talk & not fight. We meet &say, ‘what is the problem of Karamoja? Why are people fighting each other?’ Let us set aside political & tribal differences,” he said.

The archbishop also emphasized the need to fight social evils like corruption and land grabbing.