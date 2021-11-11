By Prossy Kisakye

The archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu, has applauded the government for fulfilling its pledge to pay for the Entebbe church land.

This is after the government recently paid the Shs 5bn debt for the church land it’s currently using in Entebbe.

The archbishop made the remarks this morning as he received the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya at his official residence in Namirembe who had also come to deliver his shs100M pledge on the church house project.

Dr Kazimba used the occasion to appeal to Christians to continue giving financial support for the church house project.

Meanwhile, Speaker Oulanya has promised the government’s continued support to the church.

He also thanked the church for praying for his health which is improving by the day.