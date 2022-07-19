By Juliet Nalwooga

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda (COU) Dr Steven Kazimba has said he will reward virgin school going girls.

He has made the remarks during his Pastoral visit to some schools in Wakiso district ahead celebrations to mark 50 years of the diocese of Kampala at Gayaza High School.

Adams Sadiiki, the communications officer COU says this initiative by the Archbishop is meant to promote purity in courtship, healthy dating and respectable marriages.

While serving as Bishop of Mityana, Kaziimba started a program of honoring couples that upheld chastity till the time of marriage.

Sadiik tells KFM that Dr. Kazimba has put aside some cash rewards for the same program that will be given to girls who will pass an assessment by a team of highly respected born again women well conversant with proving that one is a virgin.