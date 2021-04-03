The President of Uganda has joined other leaders in the country has joined other leaders to eulogise the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who died Saturday morning.

According to Museveni, Archbishop Lwanga died in faith.

“With profound grief, I have learnt of the death of Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. I join the Catholic Church, all religious faithful, and the country in mourning Archbishop Lwanga. He has died in faith. May God grant his soul eternal repose,” he said.

Other leaders like the Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga revealed that Archbishop Kaggwa has been a very developmental and he will be remembered for renovating Uganda Matyrs Shrine, Namugongo.

According to a statement issued by Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe said Dr Lwanga was found in his room dead.