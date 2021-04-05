Medical experts have revealed that the late archbishop of Kampala Diocese Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga died of a heart attack.

This has been revealed by the Kampala Diocese Assistant Health Coordinator Dr Andrew Ssekitoleko during a requiem mass for the late Lwanga held this afternoon at Rubaga Cathedral.

He says the post-mortem was conducted by 4 pathologists at Mulago National Referral hospital on Saturday after he was found dead in his house earlier in the morning.

Dr Ssekitoleko says this conclusion is consistent with the late Lwanga’s health history.

Today’s requiem mass was led by Paul Ssemwogerere, the Bishop of Kasana-Luwero diocese.

Another will be held at the deceased’s ancestral home in Kyabakadde, Lugazi Diocese starting at midday, led by Christopher Kyazze, the Bishop of Lugazi Diocese.

Another requiem mass to be held on Wednesday at Namugongo Catholic Shrine starting at 10am, shall be preceded by public viewing of the body between 8-9:30am.

Archbishop Lwanga who died at the age of 68 is to be laid to rest at Lubaga Cathedral on Thursday.