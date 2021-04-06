By Ritah Kemigisa

The late Archbishop has been given a 17 gun salute at the state funeral organized by Government held this morning at the Kololo independence grounds.

Addressing mourners, President Museveni said he had ordered for an official send off of Lwanga because he was among the five Archbishops of the catholic church in the country.

He however added that honoring him is also part of building the national culture to not only honor political and traditional leaders but also the church leaders.

Museveni says the Archbishop was part of the guerilla war sympathizers who offered them food and remembers him for being innovative.

President Yoweri Museveni has demanded for more answers regarding the death of the Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

President Museveni revealed that, the condition killed the Archbishop is well known and could have been prevented.

While explaining the prelates’ sudden demise on Monday, his personal physician Dr Andrew Ssekitoleko said the Archbishop had succumbed to Ischemic heart disease “… a heart attack that is due to a blood clot that was found inside the artery that supplies blood to the heart.”

However Museveni has put on the spot his doctors and now wants them to explain and clarify how they failed to manage his condition.