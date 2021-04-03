The NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has eulogized Archbishop of the Kampala Archdiocese, Kizito Lwanga who passed away today morning.

According to Hon Kyagulanyi, he says it will be hard to cope with the death of Archbishop Lwanga.

“I have learnt with great shock about the sudden death of His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese. It will be very hard to cope with this unimaginable loss,” he said.

Hon Kyagulanyi adds that Archbishop Lwanga always spoke out against injustices and many Ugandans will remember him for that.

“He will be remembered for always speaking out against injustice and oppression. Only yesterday as he joined the faithful to celebrate the way of the cross, he raised his voice yet again and condemned the rampant abductions of our people by the state,” he eulogized.

Archbishop Lwanga died on Saturday morning.