By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Requiem Mass of the deceased Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga is underway at Rubaga cathedral.

Earlier this morning members of the public were given a chance to pay their last respect to the fallen prelate.

About 500 people have been invited to send off the Archbishop due to the covid19 pandemic.

A number of dignitaries have attended the funeral mass including the vice president Edward Ssekandi and the queen of Buganda, Silvia Nagginda.

In his homily, the chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal conference who is also the Kiyinda-Mityana Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa challenged Ugandans and those who will follow in the footsteps of the prelate to maintain his legacy.

He said that the late Lwanga has done his duty of serving the Lord, and the challenge is now on those remaining on earth.

Meanwhile human Rights activist Miria Matembe who has attended the mass says the late Arch-Bishop died with a mission accomplished.

Matembe says that it’s a Godly principle that when one walks a right way and in faithful service, the Creator takes them back.

Archbishop Lwanga is to be buried in a grave inside the cathedral.

His grave lies in the middle of two graves where two other bishops ,including Dr Joseph Kiwanuka who was the first African Bishop South of Sahara (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Edward Michaud.

The burial of Archbishop Lwanga is special in away. It marks 43 years after he was ordained a priest.

Lwanga was ordained priest on 08th April 1978 at Rubaga Cathedral by the late cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga.