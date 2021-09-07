By Prossy Kisakye

Archbishop Andreas Makarios Tilydrides from Kenya, has been named the caretaker of the Orthodox Church in Uganda following the death of Metropolitan Yonna Lwanga.

Lwanga died from a hospital in Athens, Greece just hours after his church held intercessory prayers for his recovery.

The Orthodox Church chairman Board of Trustees Rev.Fr John Bosco Kibuuka says Archbishop Makarios will arrive in the country tomorrow to take on the caretaker role until the synod seats to elect a new archbishop.

Archbishop Makarios, was born in Cyprus and was a Cypriot bishop of the Greek Orthodox Church of Alexandria before his transfer to Kenya in 2001.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Balyeku, the Dean St Nicholas Cathedral Namugoona which is the main Orthodox Church in Uganda says an official statement detailing the funeral arrangements will be released today.

He says in the meantime, they are to hold short requiem services for the deceased.

Born in 1945, the late Metropolitan has led the Orthodox Church in the country since 1997.

Many have eulogised him as a humble servant of God who stood for the truth and a strong critic of the injustice and bad governance in the country.