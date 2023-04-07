Christians across the globe today celebrate Good Friday in remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. On the same day, believers also participate in the way of the cross, a traditional devotion in honor of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

The 4th Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, while setting off for the way of the cross at Rubaga cathedral urged Christians to re-commit their lives to the Lord.

Meanwhile, Church of Uganda believers led by Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu and the Catholic team headed to Old Kampala SS Grounds on Friday where they are expected to hold a joint service.

Several dignitaries including politicians have joined the way of the cross procession.

The Parish Priest of Kampala Archdiocese, Gerald Kalumba has implored Christians to celebrate the day with a contrite spirit, looking beyond the symbolic way of the cross.