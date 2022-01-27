By Moses Ndhaye

The newly installed Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, Paul Ssemogerere has preached peace, unity, and respect for humanity, at his first thanksgiving ceremony.

The thanksgiving ceremony was organized for him by the Minister for general duties in the Prime Minister’s Officer Justine Kasule Lumumba at her home in Seeta Mukono Municipality.

The Archbishop has promised to work with the community to ensure that even the poor live a decent life, and asked the Christians to pray for him to overcome the numerous temptations from politicians.