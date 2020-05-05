By Benjamin Jumbe

The archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Stephen Kaziimba has asked the government to recognize clergy and lay leaders as essential workers, particularly in providing psycho-social services to Ugandans.

This comes a day after the President announced a two-week extension to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

In his pastoral letter, the Archbishop says the need for regular pastoral care among Christians has not changed because of the lockdown but rather increased because of the fear and uncertainty that many are experiencing.

He says if there are are any sicknesses or deaths, clergy and lay leaders are essential in providing community-based care and should be respected by security personnel when they respond to such calls for prayer.

His grace Kazimba says, while the additional two-week extension of the lockdown comes as a big disappointment to many who were looking forward to the lifting of several restrictions, Ugandans must willingly receive it so as to promote life and all its abundance.