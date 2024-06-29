By Patrick Okaba & Khalil Ibrahim Manzil

Pope Francis has today conferred the pallium on Archbishop-elect Raphael Wokorach, paving the way for his installation as the new Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese next month.

The pallium, a symbol of the archbishop’s authority and unity with the Holy See, was bestowed on Archbishop-elect Wokorach during a ceremony at the Vatican this afternoon.

Archbishop Wokorach, who replaces Archbishop John Baptist Odama, will be installed on July 14 at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Gulu.

The development marks a new chapter for the Gulu Archdiocese, which has been under Archbishop Odama’s leadership for over two decades.

The pallium is liturgical vestment bestowed by the Pope on archbishops and bishops having metropolitan jurisdiction as a symbol of their participation in papal authority.

The pallium is made of lamb’s wool and consists of a white band (about 5 cm wide) with two equally wide bands extending in front and back. Six black crosses adorn it, and some are set with precious stones. The wool used comes from lambs blessed on the feast of St. Agnes.