Police in Seeta are investigating an aggravated robbery incident that took place last evening at Kazinga Bweyogerere road in Mukono district where armed robbers allegedly stole Shs50m from mobile money agents.

It is alleged that the victims, Emmanuel Ssebayiga and Racheal Babirye who operate a mobile money business in Kireka traveling in their vehicle UEB 056W, they were intercepted by two men dressed in military camouflage before robbing them of Shs50m and six mobile phones.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, the suspects armed with AK 47 rifles forcibly removed the driver from the steering moments before making off with the said amount of money. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle registration number UAS 976P.

In a statement, Owoyesigyire says they have rescued the victims and recovered their vehicle which had been abandoned without its ignition key.

The police are currently searching for the suspects and have forwarded the registration number of their vehicle to the CCTV control room for tracking.