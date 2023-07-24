By Yahudu Kitunzi | Monitor

Police in Budaka District in eastern Uganda are hunting for three suspected robbers who are believed to have been behind attacks on members of the business community, with the latest victim reported on Gwanyi road, Industrial Area in Budaka Town Council.

The suspects armed with machetes raided Makula Agro Processing Company limited before robbing Shs6 million on Thursday night. Police say the thugs escaped but there are some leads. This is the second similar robbery reported in Budaka District in less than two months. Read more