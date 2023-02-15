Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has denied accusations of abducting and torturing an opposition activist.

This comes after pictures emerged showing the victim with visible marks of suspected torture on his chest.

The photos were first shared by the National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who claimed that his supporters, Eric Mwesigwa went missing two weeks ago.

He claimed Mweigwa narrated his ordeal saying security operatives allegedly burnt him with hot metals on the chest and also used metallic pieces to tear his skin.

However, the army spokesperson, Brig Gen. Felix Kulaigye has in a tweet said none of the security agencies had Mwesigwa as alleged after a thorough investigation.

They have advised Mwesigwa to either file a formal complaint before the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) or report to police so that investigations can commence.

“Having done a thorough check on all security agencies, it has been established that a one Mwesigwa Eric was not in the hands of any security agency. We advise him to go to the UHRC and report or the police so that we can commence intensive investigation.” Kulayigye tweeted.