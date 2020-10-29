The army has distanced itself from the comments made by one of its Brigadiers regarding the 2021 general elections.

The Commander of the Kasijjagirwwa Armoured Division in Masaka, Brig Gen Deus Sande is quoted in news as saying ‘as long as we are existing, we are not ready to thoughtlessly give out power to ideologically bankrupt people.’

Now the deputy Updf spokesperson Lt. Col Deo Akiiki says comments made by Sande do not in any way represent the army position but him as an individual.

“Quote Sande as Sande, Army positions are communicated by the army spokesperson, it’s that simple,” said Lt. Col Akiiki.

Akiiki meanwhile vows, politicians donning attire that resemble those of the army including red berets shall be arrested.

On Tuesday security chiefs and media owners met and formed a working committee to harmonise their relationship ahead of the 2021 polls.

Media houses were also banned from hosting politicians who don red berets and other attires synonymous with the army.