By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has issued a stern warning to a group that is allegedly planning unlawful activities to disrupt the president’s swearing-in next month.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, UPDF spokesperson Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso said a recent intelligence-based operation has revealed a group involved in subversive activities meant to cause chaos during the May 12th event.

”UPDF Spokespersn Brig.Gen Flavia Byekwaso displays some of the posters of hate speech confiscated during one of the security operations earlier during the Joint Task Force press conference at Police Headquarters Naguru,” read a post from the UPDF Facebook page.

She said several placards with hate messages and anti-government posters had been recovered and that the army is ready to counter the planned riots and ensure harmony.