By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces is to consider reviewing their training curriculum, to have a subject on media handling a day after journalists were beaten by their men in uniform.

This has been promised by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi who has also apologised for the unfortunate incident further pledging to clear bills of the injured journalists and taking action in two days.

While addressing journalists at the army headquarters in Mbuya, Gen Muhoozi admitted that media handling has been a neglected subject but will work to equip their officers on the same.