By Steven Ariong

The joint force of police and the army carrying out the third phase of disarmament in Karamoja will on October 17 close voluntary disarmament and switch to forceful means.

This was revealed by Karamoja regional police Spokesperson Michael Longole while addressing the media in Moroto district.

He said from July 17th when they launched another disarmament exercise in Karamoja when insecurity was its peak in Karamoja after 15 years of peace, they have only recovered 88 guns and over 800 rounds of ammunition from Karimojongs through voluntary means.

Longole said the forces had given the rustlers a three-month grace period to hand over their guns peacefully without being charged in the courts of law but only few have complied.

He warns that the forces will not hesitate to put out of action anyone found with the gun and tries to resist arrest.

Longole also told the media that the rustlers killed 125 innocent people in a period of eleven months starting from November last year to October this year across the Karamoja sub region.