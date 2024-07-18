By Emuron George

Police in Bukedea in district have released on police bond the two parish chiefs and one Sacco chairperson arrested over Parish Development Fund (PDM) funds.

The suspects are ident8fied as Clement Emuge and Simon Peter Odeke, the parish chiefs of Kongatuny and Aligoi parishes respectively and Richard Opolot Kotia Sacco chairperson.

Richard Asiimwe the Bukedea district police commander says despite having been granted police bond, police is working hard to ensure that stolen PDM money is recovered.

He said police are actively investigating the matter.

“The investigation are ongoing and we are in touch with the commercial officer and the interest in one, to recover some of the money that are allegedly being misused and any cases of abuse and to be guided by the law as well”, said Asiimwe.

He went on and indicated that they agreed that they will give opportunities to the local community and the leaders so that they understand the problem of that community and can be in apposition to come out with accrete solutions.

The move comes as government intensifies the fight against corruption in its institutions and agencies.