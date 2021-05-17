By Juliet Nalwooga

Yunis Bakaki a suspect arrested over the weekend following a BBC report on child trafficking, has been transferred to the Special Investigation Unit in Kireka for further investigations.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has asked families in Kayunga district that were victimized by the Bakaki, a South Sudan-based trader, to file formal complaints at the nearest police stations.

Police has opened a general inquiry file on two counts of promoting trafficking in persons and attempted human trafficking.

Yunis Bakaki was arrested at Elegu border point following a 2011 BBC report on child abduction.

In the feature he reportedly demanded a fee of £10,000 pounds for each abducted child.