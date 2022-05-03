By Ritah Kemigisa

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has confirmed the arrest of journalist Obed Katureebe.

Reports earlier today indicated that Katureebe, a public Affairs Officer at the Uganda Media centre had been kidnapped by security operatives from his home yesterday.

Ofwono has in a tweet revealed that Obed is under security protection because of threats allegedly against his personal details.

He went on to say that he had been assured that he is safe and not under arrest.

The Rwandan govt has tasked the Ugandan govt to deal with some individuals whom they accuse of spreading hateful propaganda.

Among those who have been pointed at has been Katureebe who has however defended himself several times against such claims.

Following his arrest, a one RPF Gakwerere issued a notice claiming that he is the person they are targeting to arrest, demanding that Katurebe be released.

The incident comes at a time Uganda is joining the rest of the world to observe World Press Freedom Day under the theme Journalism under digital siege.