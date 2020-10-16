

By Derrick Wandera & Benson Tumusiime

Atleast 132 suspects arrested after a raid at the National Unity Platform (NUP) head office in Kamwokya will be tried before the court martial.

Brig Flavia Nalweyiso, the army spokesperson says they will have a case conference with police and decide those who will face the court martial and those to be charged in criminal courts.

Several human rights activists have continuously opposed the idea of taking civilians to a military court.

On Wednesday, Police and the army raided different parts of the city including the NUP offices and arrested dozens of people suspected of wearing, selling and manufacturing red berets, red T.shirts and posters.

The leaders of the party said the operatives made off with several valuables from the offices, including cash and signatures meant for the nomination of Bobi Wine.

However, the police and the army say they are holding the suspects on the offence of illegal possession of government stores. The offence is a minor one in the Penal Code Act.