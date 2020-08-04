A Section of artists, musicians and comedians have petitioned the speaker of parliament Rebcca Kadaga over the new regulations imposed on them by the Uganda communications commission.

The artists led by one of the workers’ mps Charles Bakabulindi informed the speaker that the commission under the stage, play and public entertainment guidelines among others requires them to submit their work for approval before releasing it to the public but this does not favour them.

He argues that this will limit their creativity in the industry and it is practically impossible.

Kadaga in her response informed them that the regulations were tabled in bulk however promising that they will be recalled and sent to parliament’s ICT committee.

She also promised to speak to the President on creation of a separate ministry to handle issues of artists which they have been asking for.