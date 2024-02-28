Musicians and comedians have asked Parliament to reject the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, 2023. They argue that the proposed limitations on the sale of alcohol would hinder the night economy.

The artistes made their plea while appearing before the Trade and Health Parliamentary committees, which are currently reviewing the bill. The bill aims to regulate the production, sale, and consumption of alcohol in Uganda.

The National Culture Forum (NCF) represented the artists’ concerns during the committees’ meeting, as explained by Charles Batambuze, the NCF’s vice chairperson.

“Restricting the hours of work will reduce royalties to musicians and all artistes and will kill investments in the creative industry,” Batambuze said.

Led by Daniel Kazibwe, also known as Ragga Dee, the artistes opposed the bill’s clause proposing time limits on alcohol sales. They argued that such limitations would negatively impact the night economy, which is crucial to the entertainment industry’s success.

“This Bill should be talking about enforcement, not the business because we know the money that pays MPs comes from the night economy. The breweries bring the money that comes here. You are not talking about the clubs and bars, who are the secondary people making this money,” said Kazibwe.

Clause 14 of the bill, proposed by mover Hon. Sarah Opendi, seeks to regulate the hours during which alcoholic drinks can be sold in Uganda. The clause proposes limiting sales to five hours on weekdays and twelve hours on weekends.

The bill also proposes a penalty of Shs20 million or imprisonment for up to ten years, or both, for those convicted of selling alcohol beyond 10 pm.