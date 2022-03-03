BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has proposed that learners who offered arts subject combinations at A-Level should be allowed to pursue undergraduate science courses.

Dr Cyrus Ssebugenyi, the principal higher education officer at the council, says that if the government gets experts who can design a special curriculum for Arts students, it is possible for them to enroll for science programmes.

Presently, Ugandan universities directly admit A-level students who obtain at least two principal passes for undergraduate programmes, with the other entry route being diploma.

However, every course has its own specific admission criteria and requirements, with no Arts student crossing to study sciences.

Citing practices such as in the United States, Ssebugenyi says transitioning from studying humanities to sciences is possible if the government gives it special attention.

He was speaking to KFM in a side interview after a workshop on the implementation of the higher education certificate programme that was introduced last year for students who fail to obtain two principal passes at A-Level to advance to university.