Teachers across the country have asked President Yoweri Museveni to effect the increment of salaries of arts teachers in primary and secondary schools across the country during the next financial year 2022/2023.

Speaking during the teachers day celebrations at Kololo Airstrip, the Secretary-General of Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) , Filbert Baguma sids that whereas arts teachers welcome the increment of salaries for science teachers, they do not support a 300% increment for one category and zero increment for the other section.

He says that there is a lot of disunity in schools, something that has affected teamwork which is required in delivering education in the country.

Baguma argued that since UNATU is conducting its survey to establish what is happening in schools after the implementation of salary increment for science teachers, government should also conduct its independent survey to come up with their facts right.

It is against this background that he asked President Museveni to increase the salaries of arts teachers next financial year since the budgetary process is underway, saying the delays continue to demotivate workers.